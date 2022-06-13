A.J. Brown played just three seasons for the Titans, but the wideout believes he made an indelible mark on the franchise.

After a fan informed Brown that he is “already a villain,” the 24-year-old clapped back on Twitter, proclaiming himself to be the premier receiver in Titans history.

“For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise,” Brown wrote. “Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person.”

Tennessee originally selected Brown with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. The second rounder quickly established himself as one of the game’s top wideouts, amassing 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns across his three years in the league.

AJ Brown with the Titans Getty Images

But Brown’s Titans’ career came to a screeching halt in April. He served as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade, shipped to the Eagles for the 18th and 101st overall picks in this year’s draft. After the trade, Philadelphia inked Brown to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with $57.2 million guaranteed — figures that the Titans were apparently unwilling to offer.

Brown’s comments have quickly reverberated throughout Tennessee circles. Former All-Pro receiver Derrick Mason — who surpassed the 1,000 yard mark four separate times during his seven-year stint with the Titans — told AtoZ Sports Nashville that “people deal in revisionist history” and “this isn’t a debate.”

“This is what happens when @Titans doesn’t recognize the former greats that physically and mentally gave it all for the game,” Mason wrote on Twitter. “I’m not just talking about myself either.”