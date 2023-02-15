Should Rangers Trade Vitali Kravtsov?





It’s still early, but the Rangers look very much like a team that can potentially win a Stanley Cup. There is still work to be done, but Vladimir Tarasenko provided the jolt this team they needed. First game and scoring the first goal in the first few minutes? Could not have asked for a better start to his Rangers career.

While Vladdy is here, Vitali may be on the move. Kravtsov has requested a trade. Will the Rangers move him? What could they get for him in a trade? That’s the big topic of discussion this week on a new episode of “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie Walker, Larry Brooks and me.

ELECTRIC BLUESHIRTS: Tarasenko was a move that shows this team is going for a championship this year. They look like an elite team. This move gave this team a bolt of electricity. You see it on and off the ice and in practice. It was a boost of confidence for the team. Artemi Panarin has been smiling even more since the Rangers acquired his buddy. Rangers are in a great spot right now.

Moving him would be the best thing for both parties involved after he requested a trade. You can notice he looks miserable off the ice and at practice. It’s been going on for weeks. The best thing for him would be to go elsewhere and start over. NO KANE: Patrick Kane was clearly not happy with the Rangers getting Tarasenko as it means they likely are not getting him. Don’t think that is in play anymore and the Blackhawks’ asking price is too much. They would go after Filip Chytil or Kaapo Kakko and those are two key players for the Rangers right now.

NY Post Hall of Fame hockey columnist

KRAVTSOV SAGA: This has become a saga on both sides. It’s a mutual failure. Kravtsov’s decision making was not good. He should have played in the AHL. You are not trying to develop players right now when gearing up for a playoff run. You get why he is asking to be traded, but there is not much you can get for him right now. They gave him all the chances. They wanted him to succeed.

This has become a saga on both sides. It’s a mutual failure. Kravtsov’s decision making was not good. He should have played in the AHL. You are not trying to develop players right now when gearing up for a playoff run. You get why he is asking to be traded, but there is not much you can get for him right now. They gave him all the chances. They wanted him to succeed. PANARIN SHOW: Being there for his career-high four-goal game on Saturday in Raleigh. Panarin scored four goals with Vincent Trocheck. Larry breaks down his convo with Trocheck on his chemistry with Panarin. So much is dependent on Panarin and his play. Trocheck is at his best when he is playing on an edge.

