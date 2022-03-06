Shorthanded Rangers cruise to win over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Rangers’ first game of a four-city Central Division swing could not have gone better under their circumstances.

Despite a depleted lineup that featured a couple minor-league mainstays and a heap of penalties, the Rangers cruised to a 4-1 win over the Jets on Sunday night at Canada Life Center. The win pulled the Rangers even with the Penguins at 77 points for second place in the Metropolitan Division, with a game in hand and two more wins.

The Rangers rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen after Julien Gauthier was a surprise scratch despite participating in morning skate. Greg McKegg was also not available due to personal reasons, which head coach Gerard Gallant said would sideline the forward for this road trip.

Libor Hajek drew into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 1, skating primarily with Braden Schneider, while Morgan Barron was in street clothes. If Barron is healthy and available, it was an eyebrow-raising choice to dress a lineup with one fewer forward instead of giving the Cornell product a chance.

The Rangers celebrate after a first period goal. USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the hope was that Hajek could showcase himself to potentially up his trade value as the March 21 deadline nears. Maybe there are serious concerns over parts of Barron’s game in the front office. Maybe … something else is up.

So the Rangers’ bottom six featured a couple of AHLers in Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger, while second-line center Ryan Strome received a healthy dose of double-shifting. Still, the power play was firing on all cylinders, Chris Kreider continued his charge toward 50 goals with his 37th and 38th of the season and goalie Igor Shesterkin was locked in as per usual.

The Rangers struggled to stay out of the box through the first 40 minutes, taking three penalties in the first and another two in the second. On their fifth power play of the night with penalty killer Brodzinski off for high sticking, the Jets cut the Rangers’ lead 2-1 off Nikolaj Ehlers’ 14th of the season at 13:45 of the middle frame.

Chris Kreider scores in the first period against the Jets. AP

There was no sign of panic or hesitancy from the Rangers, who padded the score in the third behind Kreider’s second of the night and 38th of the season — which tied him with the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl for second in the league in goals — and Mika Zibanejad’s deflection of a Jacob Trouba rocket shot from the point.

Kreider’s two-point night matched his career-high in points with 53. He is now one point away from 400 in his career.

Despite getting outshot 16-9 in the first period, the Rangers emerged with a 2-0 lead. Winnipeg may have put more pucks on net, but none of them were classified as high-danger. The Rangers had to fend off three Jets power plays and didn’t even seem to break a sweat.

Barclay Goodrow opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, capitalizing on a feed from Trouba. And after earning back-to-back power plays later in the period, the Rangers made good on the second opportunity when Kreider backhanded a contested centering feed from Artemi Panarin past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck at 17:28.