Short-handed Nets put up fight but fall to Magic

First depleted, then defeated.

The Nets lost the Protocol Bowl to the Magic — 15 players between the two sides were sidelined by the NBA health and safety guidelines — in a 100-93 contest Saturday night at Barclays Center that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Brooklyn (21-9) looked like a team that was gutty but still figuring out one another’s names while falling to the woeful Magic. Orlando snapped a seven-game losing streak, but even though they lacked Terrence Ross, Moe Wagner, R.J. Hampton and Mo Bamba, asterisks might be required.

The Nets — or whoever it was who was wearing the City Edition, blue jerseys, several of whom were signed hours before game time — looked like a team lacking talent, depth and cohesion, if not heart.

Brooklyn was without the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and the returning Kyrie Irving, all lost to the COVID-19 protocols. Ten Nets were in the protocol, and two more (Nic Claxton and Joe Harris) were out because of injury.

Patty Mills tries to take the ball away from Orlando’s Aleem Ford during the Nets’ 100-93 loss to the Magic. Robert Sabo

David Duke Jr. scored 18 points for the Nets. NBAE via Getty Images

Still, the Nets fought back from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit and tied the game up at 93-all in the fourth with a 3 by rookie David Duke Jr. (18 points, 14 rebounds).

But Orlando’s Chuma Okeke responded with a 3 of his own, and the Magic (6-25) did not relinquish the lead again.

Blake Griffin, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas formed the new Big 3 for the ReplaceNets and combined for 55 points, keeping Brooklyn afloat but never getting over the top.

The Nets started three rookies (Kessler Edwards, Duke and Thomas) for the first time since 2009 and had just eight available players. No players on their bench (Langston Galloway, James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison) were on the team a week ago.

They wouldn’t be enough against Robin Lopez, who led Orlando with 20 points. The Nets had no answers for the 7-foot Lopez — their tallest player was the 6-foot-9 Griffin and next up was the 6-foot-7 Edwards.

Still, the biggest absence on a night of absences was the Nets’ 3-point shooting, as they went 9-of-46 (20 percent) from deep.