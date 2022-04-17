Shoni Schimmel, ex-WNBA star, charged with strangling ex-partner

Former WNBA All-Star and Liberty player Shoni Schimmel pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner following an arrest on Friday in northeastern Oregon.

According to The Oregonian, Schimmel has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury due to an incident alleged to have occurred on June 13, 2021. Schimmel, 29, was first arrested the following day on charges including felony assault and criminal mischief.

A jury trial is set to begin in June. Schimmel faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Federal authorities arrested Schimmel on Friday, and she appeared in federal court to plead not guilty.

Shoni Schimmel playing for the Liberty in 2016. Getty Images

Schimmel was a two-time All-Star in 2014 and 2015 with the Atlanta Dream. She played for the Liberty in 2016 before sitting out the 2017 season due to personal issues. Her 2018 season with the Las Vegas Aces was her last in the WNBA.

Schimmel also played in college for Louisville and is third on the school’s all-time scoring list.