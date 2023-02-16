Shohei Ohtani’s 2023 free agency will dominate MLB

If New York baseball fans thought Aaron Judge’s pending free agency was a massive storyline throughout his historic home run chase last year, imagine what this season is going to be like here and around the world concerning the truly incomparable Shohei Ohtani.

The two-way Angels superstar — an All-Star level starting pitcher and slugger, the likes of which baseball hasn’t seen since the days of Babe Ruth — is scheduled to reach free agency at the end of the 2023 season. The Mets and the Yankees will be at the front of the line if Ohtani reaches the open market, based on their vast resources and their past interest.

Ohtani’s high-powered teammate, 10-time All-Star outfielder Mike Trout, vowed to reporters Wednesday in Arizona that he’s “going to do everything I can to keep Shohei here, for sure.”

Trout already owns the largest contract in MLB history, the 12-year agreement worth $426.5 million that he signed in 2019. Judge surpassed the average annual value of Trout’s megadeal, re-upping with the Yankees for nine years and $360 million after setting the American League record with 62 home runs.







Judge also easily outdistanced Ohtani in AL MVP voting, earning 28 of 30 first-place votes, with Ohtani atop the other two ballots.

The Yankees were among the teams that made a serious play for Ohtani before last year’s trade deadline, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman, though they were not even a finalist when he signed with the Angels out of Japan ahead of the 2018 season.

Deep-pocketed Mets owner Steve Cohen also clearly will be among the willing and eager Ohtani suitors in the trade market or via free agency later this year.

Angels owner Arte Moreno considered but then decided against selling the team during the offseason, telling Heyman earlier this month at the owners’ meetings he’d “like to keep Ohtani,” the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2021 AL MVP.

The 28-year-old Ohtani has averaged 40 home runs and 98 RBIs over the past two years, while also pitching to a 24-11 record with a 2.70 ERA and 375 strikeouts in 296 1/3 innings.

“He’s one of a kind, He’s a great person. He’s obviously one of the most popular baseball players in the world, and he’s an international star,” Moreno told Heyman. “He’s a great teammate. He works hard. He’s a funny guy, and he has a really good rapport with fans.







“He fits in well with what we do. We’re in the entertainment business. We want fans to be able to come to the ballpark and have a great experience. …I’d like to say we have as good a chance as anybody.”

Trout, who never has won a playoff game in his career, knows the best chance of Ohtani remaining with the Angels will be a winning season and a shot at the postseason for the first time since 2014. Trout and the Angels were swept by the Royals in the Division Series that fall, and last year’s 73-89 mark represented their seventh consecutive losing season, including the past five with Ohtani in a co-starring role.

“Winning this year, to get into the playoffs, I think that will make a difference for sure, definitely putting it in the back of Shohei’s mind that we’re here to compete,” Trout said Wednesday. “We’re going out there to win. We definitely have a good team.

“You definitely think about it. It’s been six years now since we’ve been playing [together with Ohtani] and we haven’t been to the playoffs. … It sucks losing. Everybody hates losing. If there’s any year we need to get to the playoffs, it’s this year.’’

If not, both the Yankees and the Mets — not to mention several other big-spending clubs (Dodgers, Padres, etc.) — will be waiting with record-setting offers for the unique and transformative dual threat.

Frankie’s valley

One trade the Yankees ended up swinging ahead of last year’s deadline continues to be a disaster.

Starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who posted a 6.35 ERA and a 1.538 WHIP in eight starts following his midseason acquisition from the A’s, will miss the majority — and perhaps all — of 2023 after he undergoes shoulder surgery next week. He also spent time on the injured list in September due to shoulder issues.







With Gerrit Cole, newly signed Carlos Rodon, 2022 All-Star Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino slated for the top four slots in the Yankees’ rotation, Montas’ absence creates an opening at the No. 5 spot for an in-house candidate such as Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt.

Cortes also is dealing with a hamstring issue to open training camp, keeping him out of the World Baseball Classic. The Yankees’ starting pitching depth will be greatly tested if Cortes also has to open the season on the IL.

I’d give German and Schmidt the first chances to seize the job, but the veteran pitchers still unsigned to consider include Mike Minor, Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Garrett Richards, if the Yankees eventually look to take a flier on a stopgap starter.

Man, oh Man







For those who were counting out Manchester City, the defending champions are back on top of the table in the English Premier League.

The Citizens went into Emirates Stadium and defeated first-place Arsenal, 3-1, on Wednesday to match the Gunners with 51 points and move into the lead position based on goal differential.

Arsenal, which drew with Brentford and lost to relegation-threatened Everton in its previous two matches, controls a game in hand on Man City entering Saturday’s fixture against Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side, which is seeking its fifth EPL title in six years, will face Arsenal again on April 26.