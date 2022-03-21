Shirtless Kelvin Sampson gets wild after Houston’s March Madness win

It was shirts off o’clock in the University of Houston locker room after the team made its third consecutive March Madness Sweet 16 — or at least it was for Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Sampson, who has been at the helm of the Cougars since 2014 and holds a record of 198-69 with the team, celebrated with his players in the locker room after defeating Illinois on Sunday, 68-53. Sampson ripped his shirt off and threw his hands in the air triumphantly in a moment captured on video.

Members of the team doused their coach in water and 6-foot-10 center Josh Carlton dumped a large cooler of Powerade all over Sampson.

Kelvin Sampson ripped off his shirt after Houston’s win over Illinois. AP

During a broadcast on TNT, NBA legend and analyst Charles Barkley added some commentary to the clip, saying “I don’t know if I can unsee that.”

The 68-year-old and his team will face Arizona on Thursday in San Antonio. Last year the Cougars advanced to the Final Four before falling to Baylor. If Houston advances to another Elite Eight or Final Four, it’s likely that Sampson will have another shirtless celebration, Charles Barkley be damned.