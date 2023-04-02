Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce races against moms of son’s classmates

These moms never stood a chance.

Jamaican track and field legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently blew through a competition of moms in a friendly sports-day race at her 5-year-old son Zyon’s school.

Widely regarded as one of the best sprinters of all time, Fraser-Pryce left her fellow caretakers in the dust to thunderous applause from bystanders.

The gold medalist showcased rather unbelievable speed as she ran through the competition, finishing the short 100-meter dash before many of the other contestants even made it to the halfway mark.

The 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of the fastest women to ever step foot on the planet, nicknamed “Pocket Rocket” for her relatively short stature of 5 feet but still showcasing breathtaking speed.

Fraser-Pryce is the third-fastest woman of all-time with a 100-meter time of 10.6 seconds.

She captured gold in the 100-meter race at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and was part of the Jamaican team that won the women’s 4×100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Fraser-Pryce, who also has four silver medals and a bronze at the Olympics, has 10 gold medals at the world championships, her most recent one coming last summer.





Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce races against the moms of her son’s classmates. Twitter/TadTawkz





Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce blew the other moms away in the race. Twitter/TadTawkz





Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after the women’s 100m final at the world championships on July 17, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (c.) of Jamaica, silver medalist Shericka Jackson (r.) of Jamaica and bronze medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah (l.) of Jamaica celebrate at the world championships on July 17, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Just nine months ago, Fraser-Pryce became the oldest sprinter to win a world championship when she won the 100-meter in Eugene, Ore.

That was Fraser-Pryce’s fifth 100-meter world title, as she and fellow Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson and Shericka Thompson swept the competition.

Fraser-Pryce showed over the weekend that there are levels to this game, and no one is truly at her level.