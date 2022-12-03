Sheldon Rankins returns to bolster Jets’ dominant defensive line

No quarterback in football has been hit more than Kirk Cousins, whom defenders have reached 55 times this season.

Stats on scents are more difficult to come by.

“He’s got to feel you, he’s got to smell you,” head coach Robert Saleh said at Jets practice Friday.

The Jets’ defensive line has a chance to wreak — and reek — havoc again.

The Jets have totaled 19 sacks in their past four games, finishing the job when they reach the quarterback. For the season, their 24.7 percent pressure rate is the fifth-best in football — but they attack the QB in a fashion of which few are capable.

The Jets blitz just 15.1 percent of the time, the second-least in the NFL. They rely on a revolving cast of four defensive linemen to gain penetration, which has been a driving force of one of the game’s best defenses.

Sheldon Rankins is set to make his Jets return. AP

Sheldon Rankins participates in drills at Jets practice ahead of the team’s matchup against the Vikings. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“Man for man, it’s arguably the most talented room I’ve been in,” said seventh-year pro Sheldon Rankins, the defensive tackle who will make his return Sunday at Minnesota. “From top to bottom, you just got a room full of guys who can take over — guys who can truly impact the game, make that play that can seal a game, can seal a win. We got guys like that all over the room.

“And not only are they talented football players, they’re smart, they understand concepts and understand what is being asked of them on a given down.”

Rankins injured his left elbow in the first half of the Week 9 win over the Bills. After just two games missed and less than a month later, he practiced fully this week and said “all systems are go.”

He will add one more piece to a talented defensive line. Quinnen Williams leads the group with eight sacks and often demands double-teams, which creates one-on-ones for defensive ends such as Carl Lawson (five sacks), John Franklin-Myers (four), Bryce Huff (3.5) and Jermaine Johnson (2.5).

“If you’re doubling one of them,” Saleh said, “it means two, three other guys are free for one-on-one’s. and we feel good about those matchups.”

On Sunday, the Vikings will be without tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) for a second straight game. Cousins has been sacked 28 times, the eighth-most in the league, and was swarmed for seven sacks two weeks ago in a loss to the Cowboys. The Vikings’ offensive line bounced back last week, only allowing one sack while beating the Patriots.

“For us it’s going to be about going in there and winning those matchups and making it count when we get to him,” said Rankins, who is particularly effective against the run. “When we hit him, get the ball out of his hands. Get to him, get him down, sack him, create negative plays.”