‘She fights like a champ’

For years, Rosie Perez — who is often referred to as the “First Lady of Boxing” because of her rabid fandom of the sport — would show up for fight night only to be told that she was very early for the main event. But she had her reasons.

“I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m here to see Amanda,’ ” Perez told The Post. Amanda is Amanda Serrano, the 33-year-old Puerto Rico-born, Bushwick-raised boxer who has captured seven titles — and Perez’s devotion.

But on Saturday, the “White Men Can’t Jump” star, who also grew up in Bushwick, won’t have to arrive for an undercard bout to see her fellow Boricua duke it out.

Instead the 57-year-old actress will be ringside as Serrano, who will be sporting Knicks colors, takes on Ireland’s Katie Taylor, becoming the first females to headline a fight night at Madison Square Garden. The lightweight battle at the vaunted venue comes with a seven-figure pay day for the women and will be streaming on DAZN. The moment is long overdue for Serrano, who has said she was previously earning $1,400 to $4,000 per fight.

Perez dropped into Serrano’s training session last month. MSG Photos

“She should have had this moment years ago. If she was a man, she would have had this moment, years ago,” said Perez, who called in during a Post interview with Serrano. “She would have had this pay day, years ago.”

It’s a mutual admiration.

Serrano, who has won her last 28 fights, punches Yamila Esher Reynoso in 2018. Frank Franklin II/AP

“She’s been supportive since the very beginning. That pushes me. It gives me the chills. You don’t have that many people supporting women’s boxing, which is a male-dominated sport. But not Rosie. She doesn’t care,” Serrano said. “She is a power Boricua [someone of Puerto Rican descent] and even if I wasn’t, she would still be supporting any woman out there doing what they love.”

Serrano — who doesn’t own a cell phone and lives a manostatic existence in the gym — is well known in boxing circles, but now she’s breaking through to the mainstream. Flashy YouTube star Jake Paul, who signed her to his MVP management in September, has thrust her into the spotlight. This week, she was on the “Today” show with Taylor, she has been profiled in international outlets and cheered on social media by WWE superstars such as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Seranno sits under a Muhammed Ali photograph at MSG while talking to Perez on a borrowed phone. Stephen Yang for NY Post

When they announce her name [on Saturday] and when she will make her ring walk, it’s going to be very emotional for me,” Perez said.

Serrano and Perez share more than Puerto Rican provenance and love of sanctioned pugilism. Both say they have had to battle in their respective industries for visibility and paychecks.

“That’s the story of being a woman. Fighting day by day with my team and pushing to get us to a better place,” said Serrano, who followed her sister Cindy into the sport after graduating from Bushwick High School and is trained by her brother-in-law Jordan Maldonado.

“Amanda doesn’t fight like a victim. She fights like a champ,” Perez said. “I have never seen her sweat the adversity she’s had to go through. She’s never bitched or complained and that is the true heart of a champion.”

Boxer Amanda Serrano strikes a fierce pose. Stephen Yang for NY Post

Her biggest fan predicts, a “banger” but ultimately said Serrano, who is on a 28-fight winning streak, will be victorious because her “skill, her technique and her power is going to get her the W. She has more power than Katie Taylor,” said the proud Latina.

Serrano, whose favorite Perez movie is “Birds of Prey” — “I love Harley Quinn but Rosie being in it is a cherry on top” — gets visibly choked up as Perez gushes about her.

“I love you, Rosie. See you Saturday night,” she said.