Shawn Kemp booked in alleged drive-by shooting in Washington

Shawn Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star, has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting in Washington.
The Tacoma Police Department tweeted on Wednesday that there were shots fired following an altercation between the occupants of two cars in a parking lot.
One of the cars fled the scene; a gun was later recovered.
No injuries were reported.
According to Tacoma Police, a 53-year-old male was booked for drive-by shooting and that there is an ongoing investigation.
Per the Pierce County Corrections records, Kemp was booked at 5:58 p.m. Pacific Time and charged with a felony.
He remains in custody, according to inmate records.
Kemp played in the NBA from 1990-2004, starring on the Seattle Supersonics and also making multiple All-Star teams as a member of the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers before concluding his career with the Magic.