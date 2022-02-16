Shaun White and Nina Dobrev wear face fields in Valentine’s photo

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev had a COVID-safe Valentine’s Day celebration.

The prolific snowboarder, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, shared a PDA photo on Instagram that featured the couple attempting to kiss with face shields on.

“Nature finds a way …. Happy Valentine’s Day @Nina ❤️,” White, 35, wrote in his caption.

“The Vampire Diaries” actress, 33, then joked in the comments, “When there’s a will, there’s a way… 😂😂😂😘.”

Even the official Olympics Instagram account weighed in, posting, “At least you’re isolating…your mouths. 😂😂.”

Dobrev’s Valentine’s Day tribute featured photos of the pair dressed in snow gear.

“Rose’s are red violets are blue how great is it that I’m still not sick of you.

I’m yours no refunds,” the actress captioned her Instagram post.

“All sales are final 🤷🏻‍♂️😂❤️,” White wrote in the comments.

White and Dobrev reunited Sunday at Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles after the snowboard icon’s final Olympics in Beijing. The actress was unable to attend the Winter Games in Beijing due to strict COVID-19 regulations.

Shaun White after his final Olympics on Feb. 11, 2022. Getty Images

White went medal-less in last week’s snowboarding halfpipe — finishing in fourth place in his fifth and final Winter Olympics — and announced his retirement after the final. Dobrev took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the “greatest boyfriend of all time” and honor his legacy.

“I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind.

You are a true hero and you inspire me daily. The end of one chapter, means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities. You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time.”

Shaun White competing in Beijing. EPA

White finished fourth in his emotional goodbye to competitive snowboarding. REUTERS

White and Dobrev reportedly began dating in April 2020, after first meeting at an event in 2019.

The couple recently took their relationship a step further when Dobrev moved into White’s Los Angeles home. Earlier this month, Page Six reported that an engagement is imminent for the actress and athlete.