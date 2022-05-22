Shaun Norris loved playing with Tiger Woods again

TULSA, Okla. — Shaun Norris is playing in his eighth career major championship this week in the PGA at Southern Hills. The 40-year-old burly South African, before this week, had made only two cuts in majors, both at British Opens.

The third round, on Saturday, was the second time Norris had been paired with Tiger Woods in a major, the first being the third round of the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie. And Norris cherished it — particularly because he had his younger brother, Kyle, caddying for him.

“My brother was rejoicing because it was something he’s always wanted to experience,’’ said Norris, who shot a 74 on Saturday and stands at 7-over par, 16 shots behind leader Mito Pereira. “He didn’t caddy for me the first time I played with Tiger.’’

Norris’ younger brother wasn’t the only person embracing the Tiger experience.

Shaun Norris shakes hands with Tiger Woods after their third round at the PGA Championship was complete. Getty Images

“To be able to have played in my lifetime in two majors with him, I can’t be more pleased and happy about it,’’ Norris said of being paired with Woods who withdrew from the PGA Championship after his third-round 79. “It’s a guy that I’ve always looked up to. He’s been an idol. So, for me, it was a great pleasure to actually experience that.’’

Norris said he was prepared for the crowd and the atmosphere surrounding Woods during a round from playing with him in 2018.

“I was fortunate to play with Tiger before, so it was a lot easier this time to handle it,’’ he said. “I got to see all the crowds again and everything like that. But it’s not easy. There’s so many people out there. It’s such a pleasure to actually be able to go through that and experience that type of round.’’

Norris said he had no problem sleeping Friday night, unlike before the last time he played with Woods.

“That night, I did struggle to sleep back then,’’ he conceded. “I definitely learned a lot, a hell of a lot that day. I learned a hell of a lot from him to take into my own game, and I think since then I’ve grown a lot as well.

“Just the way to approach golf courses and how to handle yourself and know that you don’t have to be perfect.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you’re putting a score down. It doesn’t matter how. But if you can put a good score down, it shows that you grinded and pushed yourself into contention.’’

Webb Simpson, who made the cut on the number, posted the round of the day when he shot a 5-under 65 to get to 1-under for the week.

Simpson called it “probably top two or three best rounds I’ve ever had in a major considering the conditions.’’

“Today was a test of the mind as well as physically because we have a mist out there all day, clubface is getting a little wet, it’s blowing sideways,’’ Simpson said. “We’ve gone from 92 degrees to what we had today [in the 50s], so the ball is going way shorter. There’s a lot of adjusting on the fly, and I typically don’t like to play when it’s colder weather, so I surprised myself a bit today.’’

Aussie Lucas Herbert poked a jab at the PGA’s outlandishly expensive beer prices when asked what he planned to do after completing his third round.

“Try and get as much rest as I can, try to store up all the energy I can,’’ he said. “Stay away from those beers tonight. If they are going to be $18, I don’t think I’ll go near them anyway.’’