Sharps on Knicks vs Nets, Clippers vs Suns

NBA bettors have only six games to choose from on Wednesday’s slate, but two contests are attracting meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Two sides and one total across two games trigger a majority of the above signals. So, without further delay, here are the recommendations from today’s PRO report.



Picks #1 and #2 – Los Angeles Clippers (-2.5) vs. Phoenix Suns & Clippers/Suns Under 226.5 Points

Odds provided by BetMGM

The Suns are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and money has shown for tonight’s LA opponent.

The Clippers last played on Sunday and we’re tracking sharp action coming in on them tonight against a Suns side that defeated the Lakers 121-110 last night. Additionally, big money has shown the Clippers too – as of this writing, it has received 48 percent of bets against 70 percent of the money.

Both those betting trends have seen the hosts move from three-and-a-half-point underdogs to two-and-a-half-point favorites.

Lastly, there’s one Action Network PRO system triggering the Clippers tonight. The “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system, which looks for a difference of at least nine percent between tickets and money, has a 53 percent historical win rate and a four percent return on investment.

As for the total, it is also receiving both sharp action and big money. In terms of the latter splits, the under has received only 41 percent of bets, but 66 percent of the money.

Finally, one top Action Network NBA analyst is backing the under tonight – down from an opener of 230 – rounding out the three signals in the under’s favor.

Immanuel Quickley reacts after hitting a three-pointer. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Pick #3 – New York Knicks (+5) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Odds provided by DraftKings

Although the Nets have won all three games against the Knicks this season, it has failed to cover in all three.

Respected bettors are backing the Knicks once again as we’ve tracked sharp action coming in on Wednesday’s hosts. Further, big money has shown for the Knicks too – at this writing, it has received 41 percent of spread bets against 71 percent of the money. Those percentages also trigger the same “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system referenced earlier, the third factor going in favor of the Knicks.

That said, one top Action Network NBA expert is backing the Nets spread tonight. Be sure to shop around if you’re wanting to back the Nets as we’re seeing -4.5 still available.