Shaquille O’Neal rips Kevin Durant over Nets trade request

One week after the Celtics were named a possible suitor in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, an NBA legend who once played for Boston is making his thoughts known on the matter.

In a recent appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Shaquille O’Neal swiftly shut down the idea of a Celtics-Durant communion, bluntly saying “hell no” to the possible trade.

The Hall of Fame center denounced Durant for wanting to leave the Nets – a team the star forward had a large hand in building – by likening his trade request to abandoning a newly built home.

“When you put a house together, you should live in it,” O’Neal said. “You were the one who hired the architect. You were the one who got the other architect from Philadelphia. You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess you go buy another house. You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

The Celtics’ initial push for Durant featured a trade package that was headlined by Jaylen Brown, who still has two years remaining on his contract. Though the Nets rejected Boston’s first offer and demanded several more players and draft picks in their rebuttal, the All-Star forward will likely be a part of any trade that materializes.

According to O’Neal, however, it would be in the Celtics’ best interests to retain Brown.

“You have a young nucleus that you can build and you can trust; I would keep [Jaylen Brown],” O’Neal said. “I don’t know what everyone else was watching, but Jaylen was hanging pretty tough with Durant. Looked like that to me.”

O’Neal and others likely will have more clarity as to where Durant ends up in the coming days, following a recent report that the 33-year-old and Nets owner Joe Tsai will hold a meeting some time this week.