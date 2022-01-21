Shaquille O’Neal fills Charles Barkley’s car with packing peanuts

The prank war between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley lives on.

On Thursday’s “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal somehow got a hold of Barkley’s car keys and filled his black SUV with packing peanuts.

According to the “NBA on TNT” Instagram account, which shared footage of the prank, it was “payback” for Barkley throwing a bottle of water at O’Neal in the green room between broadcasts earlier that day.

TNT aired the making of the prank, and showed O’Neal carrying bags of packing peanuts outside to Barkley’s vehicle in the studio parking lot.

“Chuck answer this question, who’s recording? Who’s recording, Chuck?” O’Neal said in the video, taunting his co-host about the person behind the camera.

The “NBA on TNT” crew roared with laughter while someone asked, “That’s not Kenny Smith?”

Smith said, “I did not record that.”

Chuck eventually went outside to check what was in his car, and the door was locked.

“He forgot his keys… Big Dummy,” O’Neal said, laughing.

“This is really dramatic,” Johnson added.

The two Hall of Famers have apparently been tossing water bottles for “10 years,” they said on the Thursday show. This time, though, was different because O’Neal was actually doused in water.

“I apologized to Shaq, I made a mistake with some water,” Barkley said.

Smith chimed in and claimed Barkley didn’t make a mistake and that he threw the bottle at O’Neal after removing the top.

Barkley argued, “Shaq how many years have we been doing that… and it’s the first time it exploded.”

After getting soaked with water, O’Neal went on-air in the same suit. He later added that Barkley’s blunder was an accident.

The Big Fella and Co. never fail to deliver laughs on TNT.