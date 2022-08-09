Shaq’s reaction to Charles Barkley’s controversial LIV Golf talks

It’s an unbreakable bond.

Shaquille O’Neal would’ve supported Charles Barkley if he left their gig at “Inside the NBA” on TNT to pursue a commentating role with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

“No. Charles is a dear friend,” Shaq told USA Today, when asked if he tried to talk Barkley out of taking a gig with LIV Golf, the Greg Norman-led tour shelling out millions to recruit top talent, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

“I would’ve supported him every which way. Charles is one of those legends, like Bill Russell, that didn’t make a lot of money playing. So if a chance comes up like this at this age that’s legal – controversial but legal – you gotta look at it. If he had accepted it, I wouldn’t be mad. And if Charles had left? You’d still have me.”

Charles Barkley (left) with Shaquille O’Neal (right) and Reggie Miller at the 2016 ESPYs. Getty Images

“Inside the NBA” has won a total 17 Sports Emmy Awards, with Barkley collecting four of his own as a studio analyst.

Barkley played in LIV Golf’s pro-am event at Trump National in Bedminster two weeks ago, and said he enjoyed it, amid flirtations with the tour. Barkley also met with Norman for dinner in Atlanta, and left with the impression that the league — which is currently broadcast on YouTube — would secure a TV rights deal.

Soon after, Barkley told The Post’s Andrew Marchand that he plans to stay with Turner Sports for the rest of his TV career. LIV Golf had not officially made Barkley an offer.

Charles Barkley at the LIV Golf pro-am in Bedminster. AP

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley said. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley said his decision did not have to do with LIV Golf being backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Hall of Famer has three years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal.