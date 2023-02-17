Shaq wants Rihanna's Super Bowl critics to 'shut the f--k up'

The Hall of Fame center is taking issue with any and all the “Rude Boy(s)” out there.

Shaquille O’Neal was quick to shut down anyone who had anything negative to say about Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Thursday’s episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” along with Nischelle Turner and Candace Parker.

“All you people disrespecting my Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up,” Shaq said.

“We livin’ in a world where people got too much freedom,” he said. “Keep your f–king thoughts to yourself. She did a wonderful job. She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She did her thing. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef, shut your face. Shut it up.”





Shaq has a direct message for all of the Rihanna critics after her Super Bowl performance. YouTube

Shaq clapped for the nine-time Grammy winner as he discussed it on the podcast.

“You did a great job, thank you. I love you. We all love you,” he said.

Despite 118.7 million views for her halftime show, compared to 113 million for the football game itself, she has received several critiques. On his “CarCast” podcast, Former WWE star Bill Goldberg said he was “disgusted” by her performance when he saw Rihanna grab her crotch. The pop icon was also accused of lip-syncing by social media watchdogs.

This was Rihanna’s first solo live performance since 2016. She also announced she is pregnant with her second child after completing the 13-minute performance, featuring some of her biggest hits such as “Work” and “Diamonds.”

“If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that,” Shaq said, “I’m gonna have to get at you. Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone.”





Rihanna performs during Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium. Getty Images for Roc Nation

Shaq wasn’t addressing anyone in particular, he noted. He emphasized his comments were directed at everyone.

“All you people that got somethin’ to say, shut the f–k up. How ’bout that? Thank you,” he said.