Shaq wants $100 million to coach the Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal is interested in becoming the next in a line of retired Los Angeles Lakers stars to coach the team.

Only one catch: He wants $100 million to take the job.

“If the Lakers offer me $25 million a year for four years, I’ll coach the Lakers,” the host said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.” “I need a four-year contract. I’ll coach them right now. … I know you ain’t consider my good friend Master P, but if you want me, this is the fee.”

O’Neal has zero coaching credentials, except maybe that he seems to be able to get through to a struggling Russell Westbrook. During a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Westbrook and the Lakers, Westbrook credited O’Neal for helping him turn it on.

“Shaq was giving me some good advice about changing speeds at different times coming up the floor,” Westbrook said in February, “which was very helpful not just in that game but as I watch myself moving forward and trying to continue doing that the rest of the year.”

Shaq at the Hawks-Heat NBA playoff game in Atlanta on April 22, 2022. Getty Images

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is believed to be the highest-paid coach in North American pro sports, at a reported $18 million per year

The Lakers are a mess: They missed the playoffs despite fielding a roster with LeBron James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Coach Frank Vogel, who was at the helm when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, was fired after the season.

O’Neal is a studio analyst for the “NBA on TNT.” But the Lakers have a history of diving into their past for coaches, from Magic Johnson to Byron Scott to Luke Walton.

Shaq with the championship and Finals MVP trophies after the Lakers won the NBA title on June 15, 2001. AP

As for Master P’s involvement, the rapper recently told TMZ that he could guarantee championships if he was hired as Lakers head coach, with O’Neal serving as his assistant coach. Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., was on the training-camp rosters of a few NBA teams in the late 1990.

Shaq did add he’d like to see Mark Jackson get a chance to coach the Lakers.