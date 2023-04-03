Shaq slams Keith Olbermann for calling Angel Reese a 'f--king idiot'

Count Shaq among the chorus of people who aren’t pleased with Keith Olbermann.

The NBA legend slammed Olbermann early Monday morning after the political commentator and former “SportsCenter” anchor called LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese a “f–king idiot” on Twitter for taunting Iowa star Caitlin Clark during Sunday’s national championship game.

“Shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone,” Shaq responded on Twitter.

Reese pointed at her ring finger as LSU was on its way to a 102-85 win, capturing the school’s first basketball national championship.

She also used the John Cena “you can’t see me” hand gesture, which Clark previously used during Iowa’s Elite Eight win over Louisville, in which the Hawkeyes star had a triple-double.

Reese told ESPN after the game she was “waiting” to taunt Clark as she took issue with Clark waving off South Carolina’s Raven Johnson as Johnson was completely unguarded behind the 3-point line during the Final Four.





LSU’s Angel Reese (10) gestures toward Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (22) during the NCAA women’s basketball national championship game on April 2, 2023. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters





LSU’s Angel Reese (10) reacts toward Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (22) during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s national championship game. Getty Images

“Doesn’t matter the gender, the sport, the background – you’re seconds away from a championship and you do something like this and overshadow all the good,” Olbermann wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Mindless, classless, and what kind of coach does this team have?”

Olbermann, who was met with widespread disapproval on Twitter over his remarks, followed up Monday morning saying he wasn’t aware Clark also taunted an opponent during a game.

“I apologize for being uninformed last night about the back story on this,” Olbermann wrote. “I don’t follow hoops, college or pro, men or women. I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong.”





Keith Olbermann harshly criticized Angel Reese for taunting Caitlin Clark. The Washington Post via Getty Images





Shaq fired back at Keith Olbermann over his criticism of Angel Reese. USA TODAY Sports

Reese, a sophomore forward, had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals to help LSU win the national championship in head coach Kim Mulkey’s second season with the program.

Mulkey previously had a dominant 21-year run at Baylor that included three national titles.

Clark had 30 points, eight assists, and six turnovers.