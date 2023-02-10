Shannon Sharpe caught purchasing new dog at airport

This is an interesting airport transaction.

“Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe was filmed at LAX, where he received a small dog from an unnamed woman on Feb. 1.

The Hall of Fame tight end met up with the blonde woman, who was seen wearing glasses and a blue coat, before he purchased the dog for $10,000, according to X17Online. Sharpe was not filmed paying the woman.

In the footage, the woman can be seen handing Sharpe what appeared to be a bunch of papers and a small blue booklet before they went their separate ways.

The woman arrived with the dog in a black carrier on a luggage cart that also included a suitcase. Upon meeting, Sharpe can be seen bending down and smiling at the dog inside the carrier.





“Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe purchases a dog while at LAX on Feb. 1, 2023. X17online.com

When Sharpe noticed that he was being filmed, he looked at the camera and said, “Really? Why?” to which the cameraman said, “Why not?”

The Fox Sports 1 personality then walked off with the dog.





On Thursday, Sharpe quote-tweeted someone on Twitter that shared a clip of him in the airport.

“F–k wrong wit dude just recording Unc Shannon sharpe like that?” the person tweeted, to which Sharpe wrote: “SOME PPL have become really weird looking for paydays,” with a clown emoji.





It’s unclear if the dog is a new addition to Sharpe’s family.

The talk show host is in Arizona this week, where the he is filming on location ahead of Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles.

The big game is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.