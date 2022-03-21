Shaheen Holloway’s defense anchors Saint Peter’s March Madness run

It’s in Saint Peter’s DNA and it’s the reason the Peacocks cannot be counted out in the Sweet 16 or — dare we say? — beyond.

Defense.

If you play for Shaheen Holloway and you don’t play defense, you don’t play. Period. It’s that simple.

Defense is as much a reason why Saint Peter’s, a No. 15 seed, has become the story of the NCAA Tournament, having upset No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 seed Murray State to get to its Sweet 16 game Friday night in Philadelphia against No. 3 seed Purdue.

It’s the very reason the Peacocks cannot be counted out to pull off a third upset in eight days. Kentucky was an 18-point favorite, and Saint Peter’s won by six points. Murray State was an eight-point favorite, and Saint Peter’s won by 10. Purdue is a 13-point favorite Friday night, and we’ll see what happens.

“This is why we came into this tournament with a seven-game winning streak, because these guys understand that playing defense wins championships,’’ Holloway said. “Playing defense wins championships. These guys bought in and the rest is history.’’

Kentucky is history. So is Murray State. Purdue?

“This is what we do all year,’’ Holloway said. “This is who this team is. This is a defensive team.’’

Shaheen Holloway Getty Images

As each win has reinforced the principles Holloway preaches, his players have bought in more and more — and that’s why they take a nine-game winning streak into the Sweet 16.

This, by the way, is a Saint Peter’s team that was 3-6 to start the season and is now 21-11.

“It’s a give-and-take thing,’’ Holloway said. “If you give me hard work on defense, I’ll let you play offense. That’s us. Give me what I want on defense, you can go out there. You don’t come out of the game playing for me for making mistakes on offense. You come out of the game for making mistakes on defense. That’s just how it is.’’

In the second half of Saint Peter’s win over Murray State, big man KC Ndefo made a mistake on the offensive end while the Racers were on a mad comeback from a 13-point deficit, but he followed it with a play that Holloway later said he thought saved the game.

With Murray State having cut a 40-27 deficit to 52-49 with seven minutes remaining, Trae Hannibal came up with a loose ball that Ndefo had turned over and raced toward the basket on the other end. He was about to power dunk the ball, but Ndefo chased him down from behind and violently blocked the ball out of bounds, preventing not only the two points but halting the momentum, which had seriously shifted.

Ndefo, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound beanpole from Elmont on Long Island, was the linchpin to Saint Peter’s stopping 6-10, 245-pound Murray State standout KJ Williams from taking the game over. Williams entered averaging 19.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and finished with 12 points and three rebounds against the Peacocks.

“In my opinion, KC is the best defender in the country,’’ Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert said. “He does a tremendous job. He’s really our anchor back there. He’s blocking everybody. Anybody tries to dunk on him, he goes up to block it. And we feed off his energy on the defensive end.’’

KC Ndefo blocks KJ Williams’ dunk attempt. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Added senior forward Hassan Drame: “With the energy and passion he plays with when it comes to defense, he has a lot of effect on all of us. Especially when we see somebody get by one of our men, he’s ready to sacrifice his body to go in and block the shot. That’s something really amazing.’’

Junior guard Matthew Lee said, “To have him as the second line of defense is incredible. He’s one of the best defensive players in the country for a reason, and we love him for that.’’

Ndefo is one of those players who’d rather stifle the opponent’s best offensive player than score 25 points himself. Defense is important to him, which is why he’s such a perfect fit for Holloway.

KC Ndefo contests Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe during Saint Peter’s first round win. Getty Images

“Defense is everything to me,’’ Ndefo said. “I pride myself on my defense. We’re really a defensive team. That’s what coach preaches. We practice defense more than anything. Growing up in New York, you’ve got to be gritty, and defense is what you grow up on. Good defense gives you a chance against anyone. Offense wins games and defense wins championships. If you have hard work and defense, you can beat anyone.’’

Said guard Matthew Lee: “Defense is our identity.’’

Music to Holloway’s ears.

“That’s how I played,’’ Holloway said. “I played to give it 110 percent all the time. I tell my guys all the time, ‘You give me 100 percent, I will give you 200 percent.’ I was a decent player. I’m small. People counted me out. So, I had something to prove every time. So, I coach that way.’’