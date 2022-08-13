Seven Rangers prospects playing in World Junior Championships

After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a postponement at the end of December, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament is now well underway at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Set to run until the gold medal game on Aug. 20, the international tournament features 10 teams, with seven Rangers prospects sprinkled throughout.

The United States is in Group B for the preliminary round, which runs from Tuesday through Aug. 22, along with Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Latvia, which replaced Russia after the country was banned due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which are set to begin on Aug. 17, before the semifinals commence two days later. The championship and third-place games will be held on Aug. 20. The United States is looking to defend its 2021 World Junior title after dethroning Canada with a 2-0 victory in the championship game. The last team to win consecutive tournaments was Canada, which won five straight from 2005-09.

The World Junior Championship is a prime opportunity for prospects to showcase themselves, and the Rangers have several to look out for in the coming weeks.

United States

Brett Berard (right) is one of seven Rangers prospects playing in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament. AP

LW Brett Berard: After turning heads at the 2021 World Juniors, with a goal and four assists in seven games to help propel the U.S. to its first-place finish, Berard has a tough act to follow in this tournament. But at development camp last month, the 19-year-old sounded rejuvenated by the opportunity to compete on the international stage once again after what he thought was going to be his last time was cut short.

Berard has skated on the left wing of the third line.

Canada

LW Will Cuylle: In his first World Junior tournament (he participated back in December, before the postponement), Cuylle is charged with filling a role for Team Canada similar to the one he may find himself in with the Rangers at some point this upcoming season. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder said he hopes to make a big impact on the tournament and be a go-to player for Team Canada. He was already named a player of the game during Canada’s 4-3 win over Sweden in a preliminary matchup earlier this week.

Cuylle skated on the left wing of the fourth line next to fellow Rangers prospect Brennan Othman in Canada’s 11-1 thumping of Slovakia on Thursday. He chipped in a goal, an assist and two shots.

G Dylan Garand: After a stellar season in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, Garand is a man on a mission at the World Juniors. He stopped all 15 shots he faced in Canada’s 4-3 exhibition win over Sweden. It seemed as though Canada’s No. 1 goalie spot was Garand’s lose, but the CHL Goalie of the Year has been nothing but consistent.

Garand, whose entry-level contract with the Rangers begins this upcoming season, has an opportunity to further establish himself as their top goaltending prospect. He made 22 saves on Thursday.

LW Brennan Othmann: Unlike Cuylle and Garand, Othmann is new to Team Canada. After the 97-point season he posted in the Ontario Hockey League last season, however, Othmann was a no-brainer addition. The 19-year-old was a healthy scratch in Canada’s 5-2 win over Latvia on Wednesday, presumably due to the two penalties he took during the Sweden game.

Brennan Othmann Bill Kostroun

Othmann, who can only be assigned either back to the Ontario Hockey League or to the Rangers’ opening-night roster after training camp next month, then put on a show in the form of three points (one goal, two assists) in Canada’s lopsided win over Slovakia.

Czechia

RW Jaroslav Chmelar: After he was one of the final cuts before the eventually postponed tournament in December, Chmelar became the first Ranger to make the Czechia team since Filip Chytil in 2018. The big-bodied 19-year-old skated on the second line in his team’s pre-tournament finale. He also posted an assist in a 6-3 exhibition win over Canada.

Chmelar, who is expected to play for Providence College next season, skated on the second line and scored a goal in Czechia’s 4-3 shootout loss to Finland on Thursday.

Finland

RW Kalle Vaisanen: In addition to a strong 17 games with TPS Turku under 20 team of Finland’s SM-liiga, recording eight goals and 12 assists, Vaisanen secured a spot on the TPS men’s team in the Finnish Liiga this past season.

Vaisanen skated on the second line for Team Finland.

Slovakia

RW Adam Sykora: As one of only six players in this tournament to have played in the men’s World Championship already, Sykora is playing some major minutes and serving as an alternate captain for Team Slovakia. The high-energy winger, who signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on the last day of development camp last month, is certainly a player to watch.

Sykora skated on the right wing of the second line and scored to tie Slovakia’s matchup with Latvia 1-1 on Friday.