Seton Hall’s gritty win keeps hope of Big East tourney bye alive

Bryce Aiken remained out and Kadary Richmond only played a handful of minutes due to a right thumb injury. So Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard had to go deep into his bench for a point guard, and it didn’t matter.

Seton Hall found a way after digging itself an 11-point, first-half deficit. Jamir Harris was brilliant, Jared Rhoden was clutch, and the Pirates picked up their sixth Quad 1 victory of the year with a gritty 65-60 win at red-hot Creighton, keeping alive their hopes of a first-round bye in the Big East Tournament.

If St. John’s wins at Marquette on Saturday night, Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8) will be the fifth seed. Otherwise, the Pirates will be the sixth seed and will open with Georgetown on Wednesday night.

No matter what happens, Willard’s team is heading in a very good direction, with eight wins in their last 10 games after completing a season sweep of the Bluejays. It is safely in the NCAA Tournament and trending up.

Jared Rhoden USA TODAY Sports

Rhoden had 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a stellar all-around effort. Harris, playing out of position at point guard, scored 14. Tyrese Samuel scored 13 off the bench.

Down four with 8:26 left, Seton Hall went on a 10-0 run that began with a Harris 3-pointer and was capped by consecutive Rhoden jumpers. Creighton got as close as one, but Rhoden’s floater off the glass pushed the lead back to three with 58.3 seconds left. Creighton had multiple opportunities in the final minute to pull even, but couldn’t get a 3-pointer to drop.