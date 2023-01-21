Seton Hall ripped by No. 20 Marquette

It was a very familiar feeling for Marquette coach Shaka Smart.

Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and No. 20 Marquette beat Seton Hall 74-53 on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“It reminds me of last year’s game here in that that I felt like Seton Hall was ready to play, and they were ready to go out and beat us,” Smart said. “But our guys responded and gave a good pushback that allowed us to do what we needed.”

Marquette (16-5, 8-2 Big East) shot 54 percent (29 for 54) from the field in its second straight win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend.

The Golden Eagles used a 10-2 run to take a 37-29 halftime lead. Jones had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first half.

“The first half was a very good half for us … and then offensively, we just had to figure out their switching,” Smart said. “They have good aggressiveness and good versatility.”

Kam Jones, who scored 22 points, drives on Tae Davis during Seton Hall’s 74-53 loss to No. 20 Marquette. AP

Ighodaro’s jumper sparked a 13-3 spurt, giving Marquette a 53-36 lead with 15:15 remaining. Jones capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 22 at 74-52 with 1:48 remaining.

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall with 10 points and five assists. The Pirates committed a season-high 26 turnovers.

Tae Davis is fouled going up for a shot during Seton Hall’s loss. USA TODAY Sports

“You don’t prepare well, you’re not playing well. It’s not rocket science,” Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said.

Big picture

Seton Hall: After starting 0-3 in the Big East, the Pirates won four straight — including a win over No. 15 UConn — and five of the last six coming in. Despite the loss, the Pirates have been playing better under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway.

Marquette: Winners of seven of their last eight, the Golden Eagles look like a team prepared to compete for a Big East title in its second year under Smart. They scored 34 points off Seton Hall’s turnovers.