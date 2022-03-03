The Hamden Journal

Seton Hall nips Georgetown to strengthen NCAA tourney hopes

Kadary Richmond had 12 points and 10 assists to lead Seton Hall to a 73-68 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night at Prudential Center in Newark.

The Hoyas lost for a school-record 19th straight time. The loss came after Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing was given a statement of support earlier Wednesday from athletic director Lee Reed.

Jared Rhoden had 16 points for Seton Hall (19-9, 10-8 Big East Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jamir Harris added 12 points. Myles Cale had 11 points.

Kaiden Rice had 17 points for the Hoyas (6-23, 0-18), who have now lost 19 straight games. Collin Holloway added 16 points. Dante Harris had 12 points and six assists.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas this season. Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 70-63 on Feb. 1.

