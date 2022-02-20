The Hamden Journal

Seton Hall holds on to avoid ugly loss to woeful DePaul

Kadary Richmond made a layup with 28 seconds left, capping a back-and-forth final minute as Seton Hall beat DePaul 66-64 on Saturday night at Prudential Center in Newark.

On the final possession for the Blue Demons, Javon Freeman-Liberty missed a 3-pointer to secure the victory for the Pirates.

Jared Rhoden tallied 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead Seton Hall (16-9, 7-8 Big East Conference). Alexis Yetna had 12 points. Kadary Richmond added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ike Obiagu had three blocks.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points and six rebounds for the Blue Demons (12-14, 3-13), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Johnson added 15 points and eight rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

