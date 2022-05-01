Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway throws Mets’ first pitch

It was just over a month ago that Seton Hall hired Shaheen Holloway after a thrilling Elite Eight run with Saint Peter’s.

But it’s safe to say, few coaches have had a busier first four weeks on the job. From a publicity tour that has included trips to Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Las Vegas for the NFL draft to putting together a new roster, Holloway has barely had time to take a breath.

“Like a whirlwind,” Holloway told The Post before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Mets-Phillies game. “It’s a lot going on in a short period of time. It’s a lot right now. More obligations. I understand it, it’s part of the job.

“After this game tonight … it’s time to focus on basketball.”

This weekend, in particular, has been hectic. Friday night, Holloway announced the Jets’ third-round draft pick, and two days later he was back in Queens. In between, multiple Seton Hall players entered the transfer portal and right before the draft, Holloway landed his first two recruits, brothers Dre and Tae Davis.

Shaheen Holloway throws out the ceremonial first pitch. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

On Monday, Seton Hall will host one of its top transfer targets, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes, and later in the week the Davis brothers will be on campus. Dre is a 6-foot-5 transfer from Louisville who averaged 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds last season. His younger brother, the 6-8 Tae, is a three-star senior recruit.

“It’s a challenge. Any time you take over a new program you want to bring in guys who fit what you’re trying to do and your personality,” said the 45-year-old Holloway, a star player in his day at Seton Hall. “Especially at this level, the Big East level, you got to be sure. That’s what I’m going through right now.

“Me, I’m different. It’s not about the best player, it’s the right player — the right player who fits what I’m trying to do.”

Holloway has a difficult job ahead of him. Several of Seton Hall’s top players are either out of eligibility or not expected back, players such as Jared Rhoden, Ike Obiagu, Alexis Yetna, Myles Cale and Bryce Aiken. Expectations will nevertheless be high for the Pirates after what Holloway accomplished at Saint Peter’s, leading the tiny MAAC school to within one win of the Final Four. But that doesn’t seem to faze him.

“I’ll be OK, I’m built for this,” he said. “I’ve built programs, I’ve helped build programs in the past. Expectations are going to be very high. I understand that. I’m here to work, put it that way, and I’m ready for the work.”

Shaheen Holloway announced the Jets’ pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Getty Images

Holloway was excited to be in Queens. He grew up a Mets fan attending games in the upper deck at Shea Stadium. His favorite player was Doc Gooden.

“Man, he was everybody’s favorite baseball player,” Holloway said.

Holloway bounced his pitch to Mets catcher James McCann and received a thumbs-down from his son, Xavier. Maybe he’ll get another shot at it if he can ever take Seton Hall on another magical run like he just did with Saint Peter’s.