Seton Hall avoids ugly upset loss to Georgetown

For most of this year, Jamir Harris was the forgotten man. A lightly-used transfer from American, who wasn’t able to carve out a role for himself.

But lately, he has become invaluable. His 3-pointer with 40.3 seconds left enabled Seton Hall to avoid disaster. It gave the Pirates the lead and they held on to avoid an early exit from the Big East Tournament in a ugly 59-55 victory over No. 11 Georgetown, the first winless team in the conference in over a decade.

Sixth-seeded Seton Hall, which has now won six straight games and nine of 11, advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 UConn Thursday night at 9:30.

With Kadary Richmond sitting almost the entire second half, Harris was pressed into duty at point guard, and had nine points and two assists. It was reminiscent of his breakout performance in the regular season finale victory at Creighton last Saturday.

Collin Holloway’s right-handed runner off the glass over Alexis Yetna and Ike Obiagu with 1:06 left gave Georgetown the lead, before Harris stroked a 3-pointer from the top of the key. On the other end. Holloway missed an open 3-pointer, Obiagu blocked Donald Carey inside and Georgetown turned it over after Yetna missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free throw line. Jared Rhoden (17 points) iced it with two free throws at the line with 2.9 seconds to go.

Seton Hall (21-9) came out flat and found itself down 10 late in the first half. Georgetown (6-25) was the hungrier, more physical, more desperate team.

The Pirates did close the half with seven straight points to climb within three, and held a three-point lead after a Tray Jackson 3-pointer with 11:46 remaining. But a 4:57 scoring drought followed, allowing the Hoyas to reclaim the lead. They were up four, with just 5:06 left, after a Kaiden Rice 3-pointer. Seton Hall reeled off six straight points, capped by an Yetna slam to go back ahead momentarily.