Seth Curry’s big fourth quarter leads Nets’ win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES — The Nets are playing without the suspended Kyrie Irving in their backcourt, but Seth Curry made sure they didn’t miss him Saturday.

Curry’s late shooting and some withering defense led the Nets to a 110-95 win over the Clippers before a crowd of 17,777 at Crypto.com Arena.

Kevin Durant, with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists, was stellar as usual. But Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter when the Nets took the game over with their defense.

“That’s it right there,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I mean, we made shots, and we talked about that, if we rebound, we can get out and run. We didn’t capitalize on the transition opportunities we had. But we dedicated our energy and effort on the defensive end and flow, which was special. Hopefully this group is feeling it: Shot-clock violations, blocked shots, coming over helping each other. That piece of it, it has to be contagious.

Seth Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. AP

“I think you see everyone participating every single play. There’s not too many plays where a shot isn’t contested. We don’t run back. We don’t box out.”

After they trailed 86-84 after a Norman Powell basket with 7:42 left in the game, the Nets responded with a 20-2 run, turning up the defensive vise. A Royce O’Neale 3-pointer capped the run and made it 104-88 with 2:22 left. On defense, O’Neale held Clippers star Paul George to 17 points on 5-for-21 shooting and a minus-19.

The Nets improved to 6-7, including 4-1 since Irving was suspended for promoting an anti-Semitic film on social media and initially refusing to apologize. Vaughn is 4-2 since taking over as coach for the fired Steve Nash.

Storming out of the gate and holding the Clippers in check, the Nets took a 16-7 lead just 6:33 in on an O’Neale free throw.

The Nets built the lead to double-digits at 50-40 on Cam Thomas’ foul shot with 2:57 left in the first half.

Kevin Durant shoots during the Nets’ win over the Clippers. NBAE via Getty Images

They were still up 54-50 at the break, and the second half was a back-and-forth affair that was knotted at 77-all and again at 84-all.

After the Nets fell behind 86-84, Ben Simmons — whose hesitancy to shoot has become both an issue and a national talking point — tied the score with an 11-foot floater to spark the 20-2 run. Then, after a steal off a bad pass by Clippers guard John Wall, Curry drilled a 3-pointer to give the Nets a lead they never surrendered.

A steal by Nic Claxton (13 points, 14 boards, three blocks) and continuation made it 93-88 with 5:32 left. Consecutive 3-pointers by Curry over the next two minutes blew the game open.

Jacque Vaughn improved to 4-2 since taking over as head coach. AP

The second of those treys — a 26-foot step-back — made it 99-88 with 3:41 to play. It was the second straight strong performance for Curry, who had struggled since returning from offseason ankle surgery.

Claxton’s finger roll made it 101-88, then he blocked a shot by George. When Curry found O’Neale for a 3-pointer with 2:22 left, the game was over.

The key is “putting guys on their heels,” Vaughn said.

“Prime example is Edmond [Sumner] picking up and making some one uncomfortable,” the coach said. “If it was boxing, it’d be giving someone that first punch. That’s been our mentality — not to sit back and wait, but go out and try to dictate ourselves.”