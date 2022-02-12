Seth Curry hopes to bring much-missed shooting ability to Nets

MIAMI — Some thought being married to the coach’s daughter would protect Seth Curry from getting traded.

But both Curry and his wife had been around the NBA long enough to know better. And neither was exactly shocked when he was dealt to the Nets in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster trade.

“Some people weren’t too happy about it, and I think I know who that is,” Curry said jokingly before the Nets faced the Heat on Saturday, trying to snap a 10-game skid. “I’m ready to make the most of the opportunity. I’m optimistic about it. Obviously a lot of talent here, a lot of guys who love the game and know how to play, a great coaching staff and organization. I’m used to coming in and trying to fit in right away.”

Curry, brother of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, is married to 76ers coach Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie. With the Harden-Simmons deal percolating for awhile, Curry, who was acquired by the Sixers a little over a year ago in a trade with the Mavericks, had an idea he could be moving up I-95.

“There are several guys that knew that this possibly could happen. And Seth and Callie were clearly informed. … Obviously Ben, and then Seth had a pretty good inkling that this could happen,” Rivers said.

“They talk all the time. She had the same sense I did about it, that it could happen. She grew up around the league. I did [too]. I know stuff can change any minute,” added Curry, who is unable to play for the Nets until Harden passes his 76ers physical.

“I had a feeling if this trade did go down I was going to be a part of it. I was preparing for the last week or so. I kind of prepared my mind for it, and I’m just looking forward to the next opportunity. I feel I can fit into a lot of different situations: Play with the ball, play without the ball. I’m just looking forward into coming here and trying to help these guys in whatever way I can.”

Curry will obviously help with his stroke.

Joe Harris’ 3-point percentage is tops among all active players, but there are questions regarding whether he’ll return from his ankle injury this season. So the Nets went out and acquired the No. 2 active player. Curry’s .437 career percentage is fifth all-time, and he has hit at least 40 percent each of the last six years.

After averaging 21.0 points on misprint-like .596 shooting from deep in last year’s second-round playoff exit versus Atlanta, Curry came into Saturday averaging a career-high 15.0 points despite a recent mini-slump.

After learning to space the floor for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland, then Luka Doncic in Dallas and finally Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, Curry is used to stars and the adjustments it takes to play alongside them. Playing with Kyrie Irving (when he plays) and Kevin Durant (once he returns) will be no different.

“First and foremost, you have two of the best basketball players to pick up a ball. You’ve got Kyrie and KD, who are great at what they do. They draw a lot of attention; they do it themselves and create for other people,” Curry said. “I’m trying to figure out how ways to help those guys.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been somebody who has fit in with different types of star talent, whether it’s Luka, Dame and CJ, obviously Joel. It didn’t take me long to get used to playing with those guys, so I’m going to just try to come in and do what I do and try to do it within the concept of the team.”

Curry — a teammate of Irving’s at Duke — is under contract for next season at $8.5 million. But the Nets can extend him in the summer, and he has a pretty prominent backer.

“Seth obviously has turned into a terrific NBA player. He’s an elite shooter, catch-and-shoot, off the bounce. He’s crafty and he’s incredibly efficient,” said Nets coach Steve Nash, adding Curry “will help us win.”

Having dropped 10 straight, they need that help ASAP.