Serie A schedule: Watch Italy’s Milan, Roma, Juventus and Napoli in matches on CBS’s Paramount+

There are two matchdays scheduled to be played between Thursday and Sunday, but the first Serie A action of the new year could face some real chaos. The league wants to continue to plough ahead with the schedule despite 19 of 20 teams being impacted by COVID and several teams being ordered to quarantine by local health authorities.

The league is not interested in postponing matches, but Bologna is unable to play its game against leader Inter Milan and it has asked the league to reschedule its next two matches. Local health authorities have also stopped Salernitana, Udinese, and Torino from playing matches. It’s unclear what will happen with those matches.

With Inter Milan potentially out of action until Sunday, AC Milan (2nd, 42 points) could move to within a point on Thursday when the Rossoneri host Jose Mourinho and his AS Roma team (6th, 32 points) that’s pushing to get into the Champions League places. Defending champion Inter will have the chance to maintain its spot atop the standings with a weekend home match against Lazio.

If Napoli (3rd, 39 points) can’t overcome various absences in the squad, it could see its title hopes quickly fade with a daunting Thursday away match against surging Juventus (5th (34 points) which has its sights set on working its way into the top four spots and the UEFA Champions League berths that come with them.

At the bottom of the table, Spezia (17th, 16 points) is five points clear of the drop zone, but it has a big four days ahead of it. The Aquilotti have a home game against Verona (12th, 24 points) and a Sunday regional derby match against an 18th-placed Genoa (11 points) side which will be desperate for a home win to revive its survival hopes.

How to watch Italian Serie A in the USA

The 2021-22 Italian Serie A season is the first campaign to be carried exclusively by CBS Sports through its CBS Sports Network linear TV channel and the Paramount+ streaming platform. All 380 Serie A matches will be streamed on Paramount+.

The network will also produce pregame and postgame studio shows titled “Calcio e Cappuccino” (“Football and Cappuccino”) around select matches.

Dates: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022 TV channels (USA): CBS Sports Network (select matches)

CBS Sports Network (select matches) Streaming: Paramount+

For televised matches, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) is streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial for new users. The channel is also available on major cable, satellite and telco providers, as well as streaming providers YouTubeTV, DirecTV and Hulu.

Serie A schedule: Matchday 20

(Home clubs listed first)

Thursday, Jan. 6

Matches Time (ET) TV channels Stream Bologna vs. Inter Milan 6:30 a.m. — Paramount+ Sampdoria vs. Cagliari 6:30 a.m. — Paramount+ Spezia vs. Verona 8:30 a.m. — Paramount+ Lazio vs. Empoli 8:30 a.m. — Paramount+ Sassuolo vs. Genoa 10:30 a.m. — Paramount+ Atalanta vs. Torino 10:30 a.m. — Paramount+ AC Milan vs. AS Roma 12:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Salernitana vs. Venezia 12:30 p.m. — Paramount+ Fiorentina vs. Udinese 2:45 p.m. — Paramount+ Juventus vs. Napoli 2:45 p.m. CBS Sports Network Paramount+

Serie A schedule: Matchday 21

