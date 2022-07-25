Sergio Garcia pulls 180 on DP World Tour after joining LIV golf

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia is not yet ready to give up his DP World Tour membership.

Garcia, who forfeited his PGA Tour membership when he joined the Saudi-backed league last month, told ESPN that he will hold on to his DP World Tour membership in order to play in the Ryder Cup, and thanked Jon Rahm for helping him reach the decision after previously saying he would resign from the European tour.

“When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour,” Garcia said. “That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.

“But thanks to the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had a couple of good conversations with guys on the [DP World] Tour, I’m going to hold off on that. I want to at least see what’s happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts. See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I’ll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we’ll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind.”

Sergio Garcia hits a tee shot during the British Open on July 16, 2022. PA Images via Getty Images

Garcia, 42, recalled a previous conversation in which informed Keith Pelley, CEO of the DP World Tour, that he would remain with the European Tour.

“I told Keith Pelley, ‘I want to keep being a member of the DP World Tour. I want to play my minimum, still support the tour, still have my eligibilities to make Ryder Cup teams,’” Garcia said. “He said, ‘That’s great, but we got to do what’s best for us. We’ll see what that is.’”

Following the final round of the British Open earlier this month, Rahm said he was hoping for a “simple resolution” to be found between Garcia and the DP World Tour — especially because he wants the 2017 Masters Champion on his Ryder Cup team.

Jon Rahm (r.) with Sergio Garcia during the 2021 Ryder Cup. Getty Images

“I understand the reasons why golfers who play LIV Golf do it and it’s a shame they have to relinquish their status on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour,” Rahm said.

PGA Tour and DP World Tour players who have joined LIV Golf have been suspended, fined and banned from playing in PGA Tour events.

“Now it’s gotten a little bit sadder with fines and bans,” Garcia said, adding that it’s “sad” Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy after he announced last week he is joining LIV Golf.

Garcia, who has played in both LIV events so far, is scheduled to play this week.