Sergio Garcia has testy exchange over LIV questions at Masters

Sergio Garcia had a testy exchange with the media Thursday following the opening round of the 2023 Masters.

When speaking to the press after shooting a 2-over for 74, Garcia was asked “how normal” it felt to return to Augusta National and “concentrating on your game,” a question he seemingly presumed was about LIV Golf.

“Totally normal,” Garcia said. “Just you guys, you guys need to stop it. You guys are making a big deal out of this, and it’s you guys.”

Garcia, who joined the controversial Saudi-backed league last summer, then expressed how he’s “had nothing but great things from every single player I talk to.

“So please stop it and talk about the Masters, you know.”

This year's Masters marks the first time LIV Golf is represented, with Garcia — a former Masters champion — being one of the 18 players from the circuit invited to compete.





Sergio Garcia watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters on April 6, 2023. AP

When a reporter offered further context to the question Thursday, stating, “I was thinking you haven’t had as many reps as sometimes you normally would… How did you feel coming in and playing this golf course because of that?” Garcia doubled down on his suspicions.

“No, I don’t think you meant that, but I did play — I played one, two, three, four — I played five tournaments coming in here. So it’s pretty good. There’s been times where I probably maybe haven’t played that much coming into here,” he responded.

“But it’s usually around that, four, five, six tournaments. But that wasn’t the problem.”

There have only been three LIV Golf events so far this year, with Brooks Koepka winning the most recent one in Orlando last weekend.





Sergio Garcia shot a 74 during the opening round of the 2023 Masters on April 6, 2023. AP

As Garcia’s presser continued Thursday, a recent arbitration ruling was addressed, in which the DP World Tour can fine and suspend those who played on LIV.

The 43-year-old Garcia said he was not aware of the decision that came down.

“How can I talk about something I don’t know? Obviously, I don’t look at the news. I don’t know what happened. I’m not going to talk about something without all the information that I need,” he said.

Garcia is currently tied at 53rd in this year’s Masters and tees off Friday at 11:54 a.m.