Sergio Garcia defends Greg Norman after Tiger Woods’ LIV statement

Sergio Garcia has Greg Norman’s back.

In an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, the golfer came to the LIV Golf CEO’s defense, after Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both declared Norman “has to go” in order for the PGA and LIV tours to have peace between them.

“They say that Greg Norman has to go; and [PGA commissioner Jay] Monahan has to stay or go? It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong,” Garcia said. “You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We all wish we could come to an agreement. There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side.”

On Tuesday, ahead of his Hero World Championship Tournament, Woods, who will not play, called for Norman’s ouster. The two legends have continued to play a big role in golf’s factions.

“I think Greg has to go, first of all,” Woods said on Tuesday, “and then obviously the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay as well, then we can talk, we can all talk freely.”

On Nov. 15, McIlroy told reporters the only way to break the “stalemate” between the PGA and LIV tours was Norman’s departure.

Sergio Garcia came to LIV CEO Greg Norman’s defense after several PGA stars called for his ouster. Getty Images

“Greg needs to go. He needs to exit stage left,” McIlroy said. “He’s made his mark but I think now is the right time to say you’ve got this thing off the ground but no one’s going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.”

Phil Mickelson, who has become a more vocal critic of the PGA Tour since jumping ship to join LIV, fired back after Woods’ criticism, tweeting that PGA players have made a lot more money with the advent of a rival tour.

It’s the latest shots across the bow from each side in a battle that doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.