Serena Williams slams NYT for mistaking her for Venus

Tennis legend Serena Williams blasted the New York Times Wednesday for mixing her up with her sister, Venus Williams.

In an article about Serena Williams’ venture capital firm raising $111 million in funds, the New York Times printed a photo of the wrong Williams sister.

“No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough,” Williams, 40, wrote on Twitter in response to the photo flub from Tuesday. “This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked.

“You can do better, @nytimes,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

The photo of Venus Williams the New York Times used for Serena Williams. PATRICK T. FALLON

The New York Times Business Twitter account responded to Williams, saying, “This was our mistake.”

“It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper,” the paper said Wednesday.

Williams’ venture firm is hoping to disrupt tech and invest in founders with diverse points of view. She said she was inspired to invest in tech startups after hearing that less than 2 percent of venture money goes to women.

Serena Williams’ venture firm is hoping to disrupt tech and invest in founders with diverse points of view. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Serena Williams blasted the New York Times for mixing her up with her sister. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file

The legendary athlete, who many consider to be the greatest tennis player of all time, is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares a child, Olympia.