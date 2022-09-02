Serena Williams’ farewell complete after US Open loss to Ajla Tomljanovic

Serena Williams’ farewell is complete.

She lost to Ajla Tomljanović 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open Friday night. After announcing before the tournament she’d be “evolving away” from tennis after its conclusion, Williams’ playing career is now done.

Serena Williams swings during her US Open third round match. AFP via Getty Images

Ajla Tomljanovic reacts during her win. AP

After dropping the first set, Williams had taken a commanding lead in the second set, but faltered and eventually succumbed to a tiebreak. Williams won the tiebreak 7-4 to stay alive in the match.

Tomljanović pulled away in the third set, however. She advances to face Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round.