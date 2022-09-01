Serena, Venus Williams vs. Hradecka-Noskova

The Williams sisters are back on the court together once again.

Serena Williams has already performed under the bright lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium twice this week, taking her farewell tour into the third round of the 2022 US Open women’s singles bracket. Now Serena and Venus Williams will begin their quest in the women’s doubles bracket Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Follow along for live updates as Serena and Venus play their first doubles match at the US Open since 2014.

What you need to know