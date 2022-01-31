Senior Bowl will give Jets inside look at NFL Draft prospects

MOBILE, Ala. — Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh and their staffs arrived Monday to kick off the 2022 offseason and begin their search for players to improve the Jets roster.

It is Senior Bowl week on the Gulf Coast and the Jets coaching staff will be coaching the National team this week. They have five days of practices and meetings before Saturday’s game. It is a chance for Jets coaches to get to know prospects and see them closer than 30 other coaching staffs in the NFL. Saleh and his staff will get to interact with the prospects, quiz them in meetings and get some inside information on some of the players in this year’s NFL draft.

It is the first time since 1979 that the Jets have coached in this game. Back then, Walt Michaels was Gang Green’s coach and Mark Gastineau popped onto the Jets’ radar in this game. Saleh is no stranger to this game, having coached in 2019 with the 49ers and in 2015 with the Jaguars. That 49ers coaching staff went from coaching the Senior Bowl in 2019 to appearing in the Super Bowl one calendar year later. The Bengals coaching staff coached in this game in 2020 and they are now heading to the Super Bowl.

Robert Saleh (left) and Joe Douglas (right) will get an inside look at prospects at the Senior Bowl. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Those kinds of turnarounds from Senior Bowl to Super Bowl are rare, though. The reason the Jets are coaching in this game is they are one of the teams that finished with the worst record and have a returning coaching staff. The Lions will coach the American team this week. Last year, the Panthers and Dolphins coached this game and neither made the playoffs this season.

Douglas and his staff would be here even if Saleh’s staff was not coaching the game, but this gives them more intelligence on these players than they normally would get.

Here are some players the Jets are coaching this week who could end up being draft targets this spring:

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

McBride is considered to be the best tight end prospect in this draft. You may have heard … the Jets desperately need a tight end. The Jets had veterans Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin at tight end last year. They need an upgrade to give Zach Wilson a reliable target and playmaker. McBride would fit the bill. He had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last year and one touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is projected as a second-round pick. McBride is viewed as a good route runner with good hands. The Jets will want him to block in their scheme, but can live with some deficiencies there if he is a playmaker.

Trey McBride is one of the top tight end prospects in this years’s draft. Getty Images

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Lloyd feels like a Saleh player. The Jets had C.J. Mosley last year and then pieced things together from there. They need to find a long-term answer at linebacker like Saleh had with Fred Warner in San Francisco. Lloyd is long and athletic at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds. He is also known to have a high football IQ and could be the man Saleh asks to run his defense after he gets some NFL experience. There is a question of where Lloyd will go in the draft, but he feels like a possibility for the Jets at No. 10 or if they trade back in the first round.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Douglas needs to keep adding weapons to the offense to help Wilson. Dotson would be a nice addition. Dotson reminds you of Elijah Moore, last year’s second-round pick, in some ways. He is 5-foot-11, 184 pounds and is known as a good route runner who can play inside or outside. Dotson put up big numbers for the Nittany Lions with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

Jahan Dotson Getty Images

Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

The Senior Bowl is not just about the players from big schools getting a chance to showcase their skills. This is also a great week for small-school players to show they can hang with players from the big conferences. Williams was a standout at Fayetteville and now the Jets can see if the 6-foot-3, 197-pound corner can cover receivers from the SEC and the Big Ten. Williams is the only Division II player at the Senior Bowl.

Cole Strange, C/G, Chattanooga

Douglas has done a good job with his rebuild of the offensive line, but he is not done. The Jets need to add an interior lineman this offseason. Strange played mainly guard at Chattanooga but is expected to play center this week. The 6-foot-6, 301-pounder played six years of college football and was a five-year starter for the run-heavy Mocs. He is another player who needs to show he can handle tougher competition than he faced in college.