Sen. Richard Blumenthal breaks leg celebrating UConn victory

March Madness was so wild this year that it hospitalized a US Senator well into April.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, 77, is expected to undergo surgery after he fractured his femur during a victory parade for the UConn Men’s Basketball team in Hartford Saturday.

The Connecticut Democrat was among tens of thousands of fans celebrating UConn’s claim to the NCAA basketball title on Saturday when a fellow parade attendee tripped and fell on top of him, causing him to fracture his femur.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” Blumenthal exclaimed on Twitter. “Proud to be there. GO HUSKIES,” he later added.

The 77-year-old will undergo routine surgery on Sunday “just to make sure everything heals properly,” he noted on Twitter, adding that he anticipates making a full recovery.

Sen. Chris Murphy, who also attended the festivities, lauded his Connecticut colleague for continuing on with the parade even after he had become injured.

“FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE,” the fellow Connecticut Democrat tweeted. “Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”





Connecticut State Rep. Matt Blumenthal said in a tweet that his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Nearly 45,000 fans went out to celebrate UConn’s fifth claim to the men’s basketball national title on Saturday, NBC Connecticut reported.





This year’s win was UConn’s fifth claim to the men’s national basketball title.

A parade and a rally were held to commemorate the team’s April 4 win over San Diego State in Houston, Texas, where UConn took the title in a landslide 76-59 victory.

After working as Connecticut’s Attorney General for 20 years, Blumenthal was elected to the US Senate in 2011. He was re-elected to serve a third term in November.





The Senate — which Democrats control by a narrow 51-49 margin — will be adjourned until April 17, giving Blumenthal a week to recover from his surgery without impacting legislative action.

