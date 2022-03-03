Semyon Varlamov has night to forget as Islanders fall to Canucks

Islanders coach Barry Trotz recently described Semyon Varlamov’s season as “choppy” and it was hard to do much but shake your head in agreement.

Varlamov did nothing to disprove that Thursday in making 34 saves on 38 shots as the Islanders fell to 20-23-8 with a 4-3 loss to the Canucks at UBS Arena. The Islanders blew a pair of leads in an all-too-familiar spiral, failing to get the netminder his first win since mid-January.

The second of those blown leads came in the game’s final period. After the Islanders took a 3-2 lead early in the third, the Canucks began playing with a newfound energy. At 9:34 of the third, that finally translated to a goal when Nils Hoglander redirected Conor Garland’s pass to an unguarded back post into the net.

Less than a minute later, Varlamov was beaten on his near-side by Vasily Podkolzin’s wrist shot, which secured the Canucks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

For Varlamov and for his teammates, it was another choppy game, in a season that could only generously be described as such.

Semyon Varlamov reacts after giving up a goal. Corey Sipkin

The moment to best illustrate that came not during the collapse, but at 7:19 of the second period, with the Islanders leading 1-0. Vancouver’s Travis Hamonic seemed to trip Sebastian Aho behind the net, and the Islanders slowed up just long enough — possibly expecting a whistle — for Brad Hunt to blast a slap shot off Varlamov and in.

The whistle never came and as the Islanders tried to regroup, the Canucks took a 2-1 lead after J.T. Miller tipped Brock Boeser’s shot past Varlamov at 11:50 of the second.

The Islanders eventually did get back on their feet as Kyle Palmieri tied the game at two with a one-timer off Adam Pelech’s feed at 18:50 of the second — giving them some badly needed momentum.

Matthew Highmore celebrates after Brad Hunt’s second period goal. Corey Sipkin

Anthony Beauvillier kept it going early in the third when he took the puck off Boeser and scored to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead, but the momentum didn’t last long.

The game had a slow, sloppy start, with the Islanders taking two penalties and allowing 13 first-period shots. Both times, their penalty kill handled things easily and in between, Varlamov did what was needed in net. Noah Dobson gave the Isles a 1-0 lead with a one-timer from the point at 3:37 of the second.

At this point, the Islanders’ No. 1 goaltender designation has long been claimed by Ilya Sorokin. The question swirling around Varlamov, under contract at $5 million average annual value through the end of next season, is whether the Islanders move him to a contender before the March 21 trade deadline.

The answer, in part, will depend on how the Islanders play between now and then, as well as whether they believe there to be another goaltender in the organization — Cory Schneider and Jakub Skarek are the two currently with AHL Bridgeport — who can capably back up Sorokin.

If Thursday was a sort of audition for Varlamov — and that is how his starts can be viewed for the next three weeks — it wasn’t his best.

Sorokin, doubtless, is the Islanders’ future. Whether Varlamov’s future is with the Islanders has yet to be determined.