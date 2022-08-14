‘Seinfeld’ namesake golf trio to play together at US Amateur

Everything should be fine, as long as fictional pro baseball player Steve Gendason doesn’t attempt to clean off his golf ball between strokes.

As Cosmo Kramer once put it, “Hey, a rule is a rule. And let’s face it, without rules, there’s chaos.”

The popular sitcom “Seinfeld” featured plenty of other chaotic golf references during its run, and someone at the U.S. Golf Association clearly is a fan about the so-called “show about nothing.”

The first two rounds of the USGA’s U.S. Amateur Championship, taking place this week at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey, will feature a threesome of Mark Costanza, Hazen Newman and Campbell Kremer — essentially the surnames of three prominent “Seinfeld” characters.

Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander in Seinfeld. Everett Collection

Wayne Knight as Newman on Seinfeld. Everett Collection / Everett Col

Of course, there were several other golf-related moments during the series, most notably in the episode “The Marine Biologist.” Kramer drives golf balls into the ocean and asks “Is that a Titleist?” when George Costanza, posing as a marine biologist to impress a woman, purportedly recoups a ball from a whale’s blow hole.

No word yet if Stan the Caddie will be on the bag for any or all of the amateur threesome.