SEC blocks Lane Kiffin from discussing Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher beef

Those wanting to hear Lane Kiffin’s expanded take on the kerfuffle between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher might be waiting for awhile.

This week, Saban, speaking to a group of Alabama boosters, accused Fisher’s Texas A&M program of having “bought every player” in their highly touted recruiting class.

Fisher, who was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU, blasted his former boss’s comments as “despicable” and called him a “narcissist.” Saban later offered an apology.

Paul Pabst, a producer for the “Dan Patrick Show”, tweeted on Friday morning that the show had planned to have Kiffin, another former offensive coordinator for Saban who is now the head coach of Ole Miss, to talk about the matter. However, Kiffin was blocked by the SEC.

Lane Kiffin was apparently blocked from talking about the dust-up between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher lambasted his former boss Nick Saban for saying Texas A&M “bought every player.” Getty Images

“We were going to have Lane Kiffin on the show today, but the SEC Commish [Greg Sankey] said no media/no comments to all the SEC coaches,” Pabst tweeted.

“The coach told us he was ‘asked’ to not comment or do any media off yesterday’s coverage.”

Before the speaking embargo, however, Kiffin did get a quick comment out to The Athletic on Thursday.

Nick Saban apologized for his remarks about Texas A&M and Jackson State. Getty Images

“I’m speechless for the first time in my life,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told Bruce Feldman. “I kept saying, ‘This can’t really be happening. Is this real life?’ I still haven’t moved from my seat. Should’ve been on pay-per-view.”