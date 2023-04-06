Sebastian Fundora’s ‘biggest gift’ makes him boxing’s paradox

Sebastian Fundora is a walking paradox.

It’s helped make him one of boxing’s most intriguing rising contenders on the cusp of stardom.

And no matter how much people see of him, he seemingly keeps providing surprises inside the ring.

Surging to a 20-0-1 record, the 25-year-old Fundora has quickly risen toward the top of the super welterweight rankings.





Sebastian Fundora punches Sergio Garcia during his win on Dec. 5, 2021. Getty Images

He’s currently the WBC interim champion in the division while undisputed champion Jermell Charlo continues to recover from a broken hand.

At six-foot-six, Fundora is nothing like any other super welterweight, or anything any of his opponents have ever seen.

Yes, the slender Fundora fights at and makes the 154-pound limit.

At times, his height advantage over his opponents is almost comical to observe.

Call him a unicorn, a trendsetter or a trailblazer and Fundora embraces it all with a smile.

Except once he gets in the ring, his fighting style doesn’t match his unique physical advantages.

Instead of fighting at a distance and using his overwhelming reach advantage, Fundora loves to get in close and brawl with his opponents and fight inside the pocket, almost like an undersized fighter.

“I use [my height], but I just fight the way that I wanna fight, whether I’m using my reach or not using my reach,” Fundora told The Post. “I’m just gonna do what Sebastian Fundora does. Yeah, Sebastian Fundora is tall, but sometimes he likes to bang.

“It’s a gift. I think of all my attributes, I think fighting on the inside is really my biggest gift. A lot of people don’t expect that. They’ve been watching me for a couple of years now so I’m pretty sure they expect it now but when they’re in the ring finally, it still catches them off guard. I’m just happy that I have this technique that I have.”





Sebastian Fundora is boxing’s greatest paradox. Getty Images

Outside of the ring, Fundora surprises as well.

Despite his intimidating physique, he carries a soft-spoken demeanor, staying away from trash-talk and calling other fighters out for matchups that are largely commonplace in boxing.

“That’s just not my style, to call out these names,” Fundora said. “They know who we are, we know who they are. If the fight happens, it’s gonna happen. A lot of these people talk about all these other fighters and they still don’t get the fight. It’s a waste of breath, and again it’s not our style so that’s just something we’re not gonna do ever.”

Fundora now approaches a critical juncture in his burgeoning career.





Sebastian Fundora, right, regularly towers over his opponents. Getty Images

He next faces Brian Mendoza (21-2) in a 12-round super welterweight bout to defend his interim WBC title Saturday night (10 p.m. Eastern) as the main event on Showtime’s card from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Fundora is inching closer to his desired true title fights against some of the top dogs in the division.

If he beats Mendoza, he likely could have been in line to fight the winner of a heavily-anticipated matchup between Charlo and the division’s top contender Tim Tszyu for the undisputed title.

But after already being postponed once due to Charlo’s injury, the Charlo-Tszyu fight will likely be delayed again as Charlo is not yet fully recovered. Tszyu now plans to stay busy with a different fight before he clashes with Charlo, Tszyu announced recently.

Regardless of when and against whom it comes, Fundora believes he’s passed his prospect or up-and-coming stage of his career.

He’s ready for the division’s elite.

“I feel like I’ve proved myself already, but with every fight I feel like I have to prove myself over and over again,” Fundora said. “I think that’s a boxer’s job almost. You’ve got to prove to the fans that you can beat this guy, you can beat that guy. You want to be the best, and if you wanna be the best, you’ve got to fight everybody.

“I do feel ready for all these fights already. But I am always still developing as well. I think with getting all these fights I’d develop even more, so we’re doing both of those things at the same time. That’s the balance right there.”





Sebastian Fundora has surged towards the top of the super welterweight rankings. Getty Images

The super welterweight division contains some of boxing’s most highly-acclaimed young fighters trying to cement their stature, and more importantly, all vying for the same opportunities.

Beyond Tszyu, Xander Zayas and Jesus Ramos are two of the fastest-rising talents in the sport, and like Fundora, are both undefeated.

“We’ll fight anybody,” Fundora said after a long pause when asked what will separate him from other rising contenders. “We’re gonna keep moving forward, we’ll fight anybody. If anybody wants to fight or step up, is willing to take the fight as well, as we always have been, we’ve been fighting all these guys, all these tough fighters, any newcomers wanna come in and step in the ring with us, we’ll do the same thing…

“Once we get that title fight, once we capture that title, I think we can really become one of the faces of boxing.”