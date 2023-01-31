Sean Payton to be Broncos’ next head coach

The Broncos have won the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

Denver is sending its 2023 first-round pick and its 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the Super Bowl winner to become their next head coach, according to ESPN.





Sean Payon on the Saints sidelines on Nov. 21, 2021. Getty Images





Sean Payton and his wife Sylene at a Pelicans game last season. Pelicans/Instagram

Payton, 59, took a year off from coaching after the 2021 season and 15 years with the Saints. He spent 2022 working for Fox Sports.

Payton will now be asked to turn around a Broncos team that went 5-12 in 2022 and saw quarterback Russell Wilson struggle mightily in his first year in Denver.