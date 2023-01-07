Sean Payton address rumor of potential Tom Brady team-up in NFL

The 18-year marriage between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made football history. But since their break up, Brady has been looking for his next superstar coach.

First, it was winning a Super Bowl with Bruce Arians, and now it is the much-maligned Todd Bowles.

So, Peter Schrager of NFL Network on “The Season with Peter Schrager” posed the question that fans were all wondering in an interview with former Saints coach Sean Payton after it’s been rumored that he and Brady will be teaming up somewhere next season.

“So, Tom Brady, is he going to be your quarterback where ever you go?” Schrager asked Payton while referencing he is the most sought-after free agent coach in the NFL, who can likely choose his landing spot.

Payton, who is currently working for Fox Sports, threw some cold water on it after saying it was good to see the Buccaneers play last week.

Tom Brady Getty Images

“Over the years, we always stayed in touch but never worked together,” Payton said. “But there are probably too many variables in that equation.”

He added that “there is a good chance that if we work together, it will be with Fox,” Brady agreed to a massive 10-year $375 million deal Brady agreed to with Fox Sports to become an analyst that will begin once his playing career it over.

For now, the dream pairing of Payton and Brady is on hold. But these two offensive maestros are free agents next season.