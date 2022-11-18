Sean McVay’s wife reveals hardest part about being married to an NFL coach

Veronika Khomyn, the wife of Rams head coach Sean McVay, got candid about what life is really like being married to an NFL coach.

During an “Ask Me Anything” on Instagram Thursday, Khomyn was asked “what is the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be so tied to their job?”

“Time together. For sure,” said Khomyn, who tied the knot with McVay in June in Beverly Hills. “Time for friends & family. When so much responsibility comes with a job it’s hard to be able to be present in all areas of life all at the same time. It’s impossible.

“He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it provides for our life & future. I also know what I signed up for. So it’s just one of those things you can look at as a temporary challenge but it’s also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he’s happy so am I.”

Sean McVay’s wife, Veronika Khomyn answers questions about their relationship on Instagram Nov. 17, 2022. Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay’s wife, Veronika Khomyn answers questions about their relationship on Instagram Nov. 17, 2022. Sean McVay’s wife, Veronika Khomyn answers questions about their relationship on Instagram Nov. 17, 2022.

Sean McVay’s wife, Veronika Khomyn answers questions about their relationship on Instagram Nov. 17, 2022.



When asked if she attends all of the Rams’ games, Khomyn said, “[I’m at] all the home games & I try to make it out to most away games. Just depends on schedule and where.”

Khomyn, who is a luxury real estate agent, went on to answer more questions about the couple’s relationship, including how they met and when McVay proposed.

“[We met] in Washington DC when we both lived out there,” she wrote, presumably referring to when McVay was with Washington as a tight ends coach and offensive coordinator from 2011-2016.

Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn on their wedding day, June 4, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Ca. Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn at SoFi Stadium in September 2021. Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

Khomyn also shared that McVay proposed to her “3 years exactly from the day we met.”

She added that she plans to have kids one day.