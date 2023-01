Sean McVay is not going anywhere.

According a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Friday, the Rams’ head coach informed players that he will remain on the job.

Sean McVay is staying with the Rams, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Getty Images

This ordinarily would not be an enormous surprise as McVay led the Rams to a Super Bowl title last season. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that McVay was considering stepping away from the job this offseason.

The Rams had a disappointing season, going 5-12 as the defending champs.