Sean McVay living his best life with new wife Veronika Khomyn

Who knew Sean McVay could hydro-fly?

The Los Angeles Rams coach, 36, was captured flexing while taking part in watersports, according to a video shared by his new wife, Veronika Khomyn, over the Fourth of July weekend.

McVay showed off some pretty impressive balance while on a hoverboard in the middle of the ocean. It’s unclear where exactly the couple was at the time the video was taken.

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn got married this offseason. Veronika Khomyn/Instagram

“That’s my guy right there!!!” Khomyn wrote over the clip in an Instagram Story, which appeared to be screen-grabbed by a Twitter user.

McVay and his wife — a realtor who specializes in luxury properties — are enjoying some vacation time before the start of training camp and his seventh season as head coach of the Rams. The couple tied the knot in June and hosted a lavish reception inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The nuptials took place a few months after McVay coached the Rams to a Super Bowl title against the Bengals in February. Odell Beckham Jr., who scored a touchdown in the big game before going down with a knee injury, crashed McVay’s wedding, the coach previously said.

Veronika Khomyn Veronika Khomyn/Instagram

Sean McVay is enjoying his vacation Veronika Khomyn/Instagram

“I said, ‘You crash the wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man,’” McVay said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast about the free-agent wide receiver, who’s currently working his way back from surgery for a torn ACL.

Although McVay has a “great relationship” with Beckham, he chose to only invite the captains from last year’s Rams team, as well as other retired players with whom he’s friendly.

McVay and Khomyn dated for several years before they wed — with the coach making an appearance on her Instagram page as early as 2016. They got engaged three years later.