Sean McVay enjoys post-Super Bowl trip with fiancée Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay appears to officially be in vacation mode.

Days after his Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022, the 36-year-old head coach jetted to a tropical destination with fiancée Veronika Khomyn, according to posts shared on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, McVay is seen wrapping an arm around Khomyn, a luxury real estate agent, as they catch some rays aboard a boat.

Sean McVay enjoys some much-deserved R&R with his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn Instagram/Sean McVay

This month, McVay hoisted his first Lombardi Trophy after a 23-20 win over Cincinnati. Leading up to the game, LA’s head coach had been the subject of retirement rumors, with The Post’s Andrew Marchand reporting that if McVay decided to step away, he’d be pursued by ESPN.

During a postgame appearance on NFL Network, McVay said he wouldn’t be walking away just yet.

“No,” he said. “I’m so happy for this team right now. So happy to be associated with it. We’re going to enjoy tonight. I’m not going to remember any of it.”

Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy during a news conference after the Rams’ Super Bowl 2022 win Getty Images

Veronika Khomyn, Sean McVay’s fiancée, posted a clear message Wednesday about recent retirement rumors Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

Khomyn, who has been dating McVay for years, further extinguished retirement talk Wednesday after the Rams’ victory parade.

“And no. He is NOT retiring!!!” she exclaimed on her Instagram Story at the time.

Although McVay and Khomyn will be enjoying some much-deserved R&R this offseason, it will be a busy one for the couple. In fact, they’re set to tie the knot this year after announcing their engagement in 2019.